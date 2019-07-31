Mrs. Billie Vance Lannom, age 88 of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at McKendree Healthcare in Hermitage.
Graveside services for Mrs. Lannom will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Wilson County Memorial Gardens with John Michael Kennedy officiating. No visitation prior to service.
Born March 9, 1931, in Trousdale County, she is the daughter of the late Jordan and Woodie Robertson Vance. She worked for Southern Bell for ten years and was a homemaker. She was a member of Bairds Mill Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lannom; and three sisters, Jessie Melton, Gentry MacFarland, and Eva Armstrong.
She is survived by two daughters: Yvonne (Kerry) Smith of Lebanon and Bonnie J. (Jonathan) Mosen of Wellington, New Zealand; and two grandchildren: Lindsey Smith (John Michael) Kennedy and Kenny Smith.
