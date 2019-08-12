Mrs. Bobbie Sue Halliburton Grisham, age 82 of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services for Mrs. Grisham will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday 2 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday after 10 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Born May 13, 1937, in the Difficult Community in Smith County, she is the daughter of the late Robert Glenn and Ruth Mundy Halliburton. She had worked at the Carthage Shirt Factory for seven years, Texas Boot for thirty-five years, and retired from the Lebanon Special School District where she worked as a cook. She was a faithful member of the First Church of the Nazarene where she had taught Sunday school for fifty years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over fifty-nine years, Willie Ray Grisham on June 12, 2019. and a half-brother, Charles Halliburton.
She is survived by her two sons, Tim Grisham and Darren Grisham; three grandchildren: Lyndsay Anne (Corey) Cunningham, and Shelton Grisham; and five great-grandchildren: Allie Spears, Ella Kate, Mia Jane, Emma Kay, and Ryan Knox Cunningham.
Pallbearers are: Roy, Bobby & David Parkhurst, Corey Cunningham, Shelton Grisham, and Ed Crawford.
