Mrs. Callie Ray Neal Grissim, age 86 of Huntsville, AL, passed away July 25, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Lebanon, TN, September 11, 1932, to the late Frank Albert Neal Sr. and Pauline Jackson Neal. She was a 1950 graduate of Lebanon High School. She was a member of Mastin Lake Road Church of Christ and was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Grissim Sr.; brother, Frank A. (Georgia) Neal Jr.; two sisters, Pauline (Bob) Schott, Virginia (Arthur) Pulliam; sisters-in-law: Margaret Grissim (Jack) Palmer, Betty Grissim (Billy) Williams; brother-in-law, Robert Grissim.
Survivors include four children: Linda Grissim (Ernie McAlister), Bill (Theresa) Grissim Jr., Paula (Tim) Malone, Bob (Sharon) Grissim; seven grandchildren: Chris Grissim, Zac (Kaili) Grissim, Justin (Alana) Grissim, Jacob and Sarah Grissim, Amanda (Joe) Collier, Riley (Kathy) Malone; eleven great-grandchildren: Kolbe, Caroline, Essie and Tilly Grissim, Grady, Lyla and Adeline Collier, Jennah Curtis, Sarrah, Elizabyth, and Liam Malone; sister, Rose (Wallis) Baird; sisters-in-law: Mildred Grissim, Mary Hube Grissim (Claude) Thompson; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at noon from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Russ King officiating. Interment was in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers were: Chris, Zac, Justin, Jacob and Sarah Grissim, Jimmy Neal. Visitation was Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mastin Lake Road Church of Christ Youth Fund or Christmas Charities Year-Round in Huntsville, AL.
