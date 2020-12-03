Mrs. Carolyn Dickerson, age 67 of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, November 29th, 2020 at her residence after a very brief, but hard-fought fight with an aggressive cancer.
The family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date due to the current circumstances.
Carolyn Dianne Davis was born Saturday, December 13th, 1952 in Newport News, Virginia, a daughter of Mary E. (Hinchey) Davis and the late Carl V. Davis. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by brother, Richard Davis; sister, Beverly Wyatt; mother-in-law, Ann Dickerson; two brothers-in-law, David Goetz and Andy Pigsley.
She is survived by loving husband of almost 50 years, Joe Dickerson; son, Jason (Michelle) Dickerson of Pensacola, Florida; daughter, Joanna (Mike) Bierce of New Fairfield, Connecticut; five grandchildren, Jacob Bierce, Joey Bierce, Mila Dickerson, Jacelyn Bierce and Crue Dickerson; four sisters, Cynthia “Teenie” Goetz, Janet “Bebo” (Howard “Bubba”) Wilson, Kimberly “Bittiebabe” (Brian) Devine, and Kippi Pigsley; parents in-law, Joe & Sunny Dickerson; four brothers-in-law, Jon (Elaine) Dickerson, James (Christine) Dickerson, Jeffery (Susan) Dickerson, Tom (Lisa) Miller; two sisters-in-law, Judith Ann (Kenneth) Broadwater and Tara (Brett) Cassady. Carolyn also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
A 1971 graduate of Kecoughtan High School in Hampton, Virginia, Carolyn went on to receive both her undergraduate and master’s degrees in mathematics, with honors, from Manhattanville College in Purchase, New York. She was a member of the Math Modeling Team, receiving Honorable Mention twice in international competitions.
Carolyn had a successful forty-year career with JC Penney prior to retiring. Working in various management positions from Merchandise Manager to General Manager of JC Penney stores, she had the opportunity to work in: Waycross, Georgia; Dothan, Alabama; Pensacola, Florida; Metairie, Louisiana; Kenner, Louisiana; Huntsville, Alabama; Napierville, Illinois; Los Angeles, California; Centerville, Virginia; White Plains, New York; Duluth, Georgia; Buford, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; Pikeville, Kentucky; Mount Juliet, Tennessee; Poughkeepsie, New York; and worked on the District Staff in Atlanta, Georgia.
Carolyn was also an Adjunct Professor of both Retail Management and Fashion Buying at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. She was continually active in multiple Episcopal parishes over the years, active in the choir, and taught Sunday School.
Following her retirement from JC Penney, Carolyn has been with Bank of America as Vice-President & Branch Manager as well as traveled the Southeast for two years on a special project.
The family respectfully request memorial contributions be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research (13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380). Carolyn trained for and participated in the 3 Days, 60 Mile Walk for a cure in Atlanta, Georgia in 2001.
Condolences may be left for the family atwww.sellarsfuneralservices.com under Carolyn’s obituary.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818,www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.