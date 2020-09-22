Mrs. Claudine Highers Massey, age 86 of Lebanon passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at her century farm home
Graveside service for Mrs. Massey will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Bethlehem Cemetery at Tuckers Cross Roads with Bro. Charlie Pollard officiating. The family will receive friends at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home on Friday from 10:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. Pallbearers: Tim Pursley, Alex Rogers, Randall Grigsby, Joe Allen Massey, Tracy Falk, Jeff Highers, and Donald Harris.
Born November 9, 1933, in the Flat Rock Community of Smith County, she is the daughter of the late Claude and Daisy Hall Highers. She was a 1951 graduate of Smith County High School, and had been a member of Tuckers Cross Roads United Methodist Church since 1960. She retired from Walter J. Baird Middle School where she worked as a cook for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty seven years, Haywood E. Massey on September 2, 2009; son, Kevin Massey; and three brothers, Teamon, Dayton and Paul Highers.
She is survived by two sons: Larry (Shirley) Massey and Mike (Patti) Massey; daughter in law, Sylvia Massey Pearson; 5 grandchildren; several great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
