Service for Mrs. Earlene C. Cantrell will be Sunday at 3pm at Iglesia Mishkan (288 Trousdale Ferry Pike).
Walk through visitation will be Saturday from 5-7pm at the funeral home. She will lie in state on Sunday from 9am-1pm at the funeral home. In observance of the CDC guidelines, we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature checks strictly enforced.
She was preceded in death by parents Maude O. Smith and Robert O. Corder; mother and father-in-law Loucille and Winfred Smith; husband Elroy Cantrell; sister-in-law Delores Vaden; grandson Monolito Wade; and a very special pet, Primpie.
Survivors include 2 sister-in-laws Mary Sue Brandon and Rachel Cantrell; 3 brother-in-laws: James (Betty) Cantrell, Tollie (Barbara) Cantrell, and Van W. Cantrell; 3 children: Reginald (Phyllis) Corder, Tina Cantrell-Blair, and Kristie (Karl) Bailey; 4 grandchildren Marcus Wade, Michael (Lauren) Corder, Olivia Blair, and Lucas Blair; 2 great-grandchildren Monolito Wade and Savion Wade; 2 great-great grandchild Veone Wade and MJ Wade; and a host of other relatives, and friends.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, 1330 Bluebird Road, is in charge of arrangements. 615.444.3117.