Mrs. Ella Mae Brown, age 94 of Lebanon passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Summit Medical Center.
Funeral services for Mrs. Brown will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Gordon Lee officiating. Interment Conatser Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 10:00 AM till service.
Born April 3, 1927, in Smith County, she is the daughter of the late Edgar M. and Effie Mae Grissom Kent. She worked at Texas Boot, Southside Elementary School cafeteria, and then was a caregiver. She was a member of the Church of God. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry M. Brown; three sons, Melvin, Irving, and Nathan Cox and their father Riley Cox; three sisters, Irene Martin, Billie Denham, and Carolyn Davenport; and four brothers: Caril, Glenn, Kenneth, and Jack Kent.
She is survived by two children: Barbara (Jerry) Dies and Jerry Hester Brown; daughters-in law, Paula Cox & Susie Cox; grandchildren: Valerie Jean (Rob) Packingham, Steven Cox, Randy (Lisa) Dies, Shane (Angela) Dies, Michael Smith, and Rachel Smith; aunt, Robbie Belcher; 8 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
