Mrs. Elois Weems Thigpen, age 82 of Lebanon passed away November 1, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services for Mrs. Thigpen will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Ligon &Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Owens, Bro. John Hunn, and Bro. Carl Jones officiating. Interment, Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Monday 4-8 P.M. and Tuesday after 11 AM at Ligon & Bobo.
Born October 15, 1938, in Killen, Alabama, she is the daughter of the late Frank and Annie Curtis Weems. She worked at Lebanon Woolen Mill, Bradley Candy, and Toshiba. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Thigpen; daughter in law, Sherry Thigpen; great granddaughter, Alana Christine Whited; sister, Gladys Baker; and two brothers, Bill & Bobby Weems.
She is survived by three children: Vickie (Randy) Whited, Danny Thigpen, and Jeff (Heather) Thigpen; 8 grandchildren: Chad (Lauralee) Whited, Bradley (Heather) Whited, Daniel (Arielle) Thigpen, Vickie Thigpen, Jacob Thigpen, J.T. Rudolph, Arielle Rudolph, and T. J. Gilbreath; sister, Ethel Holden; brother, Jimmy Weems; 14 great grandchildren.
