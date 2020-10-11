Mrs. Eloise Hobbs Green age 91 of Lebanon passed away October 5, 2020. She was born in Wilson County, November 6, 1928, one of nine children of the late Irvie Bryan Hobbs and Venie Thomas Hobbs. She retired from Texas Boot with thirty-nine years of service. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Green Sr.; two sons: Richard (Benny) Green Jr., Edward Bryan Green; sister, Frances Dillard; four brothers: James, Carl, Tommy and Billy Hobbs.
She is survived by two sisters: Pauline Boykin, Mary (Herman) Bains; brother, Douglas (Lucille) Hobbs; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will assemble Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wilson County Memorial Park Masonic Garden for graveside services with Rev. David Hesson officiating. Mrs. Green will be buried along with her son Edward Bryan Green who passed away February 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church.
