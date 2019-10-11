Mrs. Evelyn Chaffin Bush, 97, of Lebanon passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Lebanon Health & Rehab.
Funeral services for Mrs. Bush will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Jody Apple and Barry Keene officiating. Interment Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Friday 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday after noon at Ligon & Bobo.
Born December 20, 1921, in Roberston County, she is the daughter of the late James Ridley and Roxie Pippin Chaffin. She retired from Tennessee Woolen Mills and was a member of Adam’s Avenue Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Bush; son, Bobby Bush; two sisters, Dorothy Chaffin and Mildred Woodard; and two brothers, Donald and Glenn Chaffin.
She is survived by two sons, Gary W. (Patricia) Bush and Tony (Gail) Bush; three grandchildren: Samantha Briley, Veronica (Greg) Blayton, and Brian (Lynsey) Bush; six great-grandchildren: Sarah (Jon) Babcock, Laurel Briley, Meghan Briley, Hunter Blayton, Sydney Blayton, and Annalyn Bush; two great-great-grandchildren, Aaron and Reece Babcock; two sisters, Loneta Bains and Lois Tomlinson; and brother, Dalton (Patty) Chaffin.
Memorials may be made to International Gospel Hour, P. O. Box 118, Fayetteville, TN 37334.
