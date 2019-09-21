Mrs. Evelyn Morgan Givens, age 89 of Lebanon, passed away September 18, 2019, at Lebanon Health and Rehab. Born in Davidson County, January 12, 1930, she was the daughter of the late William and Eutha Borum Morgan. She was a 1948 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of Rocky Valley Baptist Church. She retired from Hartmann Luggage where she worked as a supervisor for over forty years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Lee Givens, and sister-in-law, Meda Pearl Morgan. She is survived by twin sons, Lynn Farmer and Glenn (Anita) Farmer; four grandchildren: Patrick Farmer, Lauren (Josh) Lee, Lindsay (Micah) Williams, and Lacey (Mike) Acuff; four great-grandchildren: Cayden and Brody Williams, Nolan and Adam Acuff; and two brothers, Thomas Morgan and Richard Joseph (Charlene) Morgan.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Mull officiating. Interment is at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Patrick Farmer, Micah Williams, Mike Acuff, Josh Lee, Mike Hearn, Tim Kemp. Visitation is Friday 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday after 11 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home,in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com