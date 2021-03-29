Mrs. Faye Satterwhite Bradley age 94 of Lebanon passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at her home.
Born November 23, 1926, in New Willard, Texas, she is the daughter of the late Benjamin Fisher Satterwhite and Betty Ophelia Atkinson Satterwhite. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lebanon. She was one of the owners of Sunroc Water Coolers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William “Bill” Bradley Sr.; daughter, Barbara White; son in law, Allan Williams, grandson, Brian Petroff; sister, Effie Walker; and a brother, Joe Marshall Satterwhite.
She is survived by two children, Patty Williams and Bill Bradley Jr.; grandchildren: Bill Petroff Jr., Rebecca Flatt, Luke Bradley, Scott Williams, and Joseph Petroff; and great grandchildren: Elijah Patterson, Elisabeth Hartman, Tristan Delk, Gaege Petroff, Caleb Petroff, and Aiden Petroff; sister, Betty Nale Burley; niece, Yvette Ward; and two nephews: Don Walker and Dan Walker.
There was a crypt side service 12:00 Noon, Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Nashville.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements. (615)444-2142