Mrs. Frances Baines White, age 97 of Lebanon passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at the Pavilion.
Graveside services for Ms. White will be 3:00 P.M. Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Ronnie Gaines officiating. Those attending graveside service are asked to please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. Visitation at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home Sunday 12:00 – 2:45 P.M.
Born November 13, 1923, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Harrison and Ella McMillen Baines. She was a Baptist. She retired from Lebanon Garment Company where she worked in the cutting room. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Billy Clay White; and four brothers, Grady, J. W., Albert & James Baines.
She is survived by three children: Annette Testamand, William Doug (Brenda) White, and Bob White; two sisters: Mary Jo (Shelton) Howell and Betty Reasonover; four brothers, Ed Baines, Herman (Mary Nell) Baines, Roy (Liz) Baines, and Finis (Sue) Baines; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren.
