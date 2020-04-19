Mrs. Frances Lorraine Graham Bentley, 86, of Blountville, TN went home to be with Jesus on April 15, 2020 in Lebanon, TN.
Frances was born on Sept. 8, 1933 to Roy Edwards and Mattie Ruth Edwards. For 22 years Frances loved her work as a CNA at Bristol Regional Hospital. Following her retirement she continued to serve her community as a caretaker. She was a member of Gunnings Baptist Church. Frances was preceded in death by her husband Alvis Ray Graham in Oct. 1956. Together they had four children: Roger Lee Graham (Debbie), Sandra Graham Meschievitz, Jerry Graham (Brenda), and Johnny Graham. In addition to her husband, Frances was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Charles Edwards, Jay Edwards, Ray Edwards, Elmer McNeely and her sisters Wanda Graham, Elosie Deno, & Maxine Acres.
Frances was survived by her four children; her brother, Wandas McNeely, and her sisters, Dixie Davis, Faye Gibbens, Joy Walker, Patty Key and Francis Key; seven grandchildren: Shannon Driver (Gary), Chris Graham (Michelle), Melissa Graham Yates (Richard), Jeremy Graham, Joshua Graham, Sally Hallman (Landis Ryan), and Mika Meshievitz; and 12 great-grandchildren: Cotie Rocchietti, Casey Graham, Haley Graham, Michala Graham, Makynlee Yates, Mia Yates, Raydyn Yates, Kaylynn Graham, Lucy Graham, Izzy Meschievitz, Makayla Hallman, and Caroline Hallman.
Bro Leonard Diebold of Lebanon, TN and Bro Bob Ferguson of Gunnings, TN to officiate at the private graveside service at Gunnings Cemetery on April 18, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gunnings Baptist Church, 199 Shipley Ferry Rd., Blountville, TN 37617.
