Mrs. Gertrude Greer Couey, age 93, of Lebanon, TN, passed away July 27, 2019, at Quality Care Center. She was born in Wilson County, December 31, 1925, to the late Ozell Greer and Maggie Puckett Greer. Mrs. Couey worked as a seamstress and as a WIC clerk at the Wilson County Health Department. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and Flatrock Home Demonstration Club, and was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Couey; son, Ralph Couey; brothers, Hardy, Elry, and Riley Greer; and sister, Mary Greer.
Survivors include two sons, Ron (Patricia) Couey, and Russell Couey; sister, Grace Claudean Greer; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, with Bro. Donald Owens officiating. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are: Michael Couey, Phillip Couey, Adam Couey, Jason Greer, Chris Coffey, and David Owens. Visitation will be Tuesday 2 p.m. until service time at Immanuel Baptist Church.
