Mrs. Grace Howell Gray age 87 of Lebanon passed away February 27, 2021 at her home. She was born in Wilson County, daughter of the late Aubrey Howell and Ovie Mae Miller Howell. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. She was preceded in death by daughter, Nancy Bass; son, Tony Gray; sister, Virginia Carpenter; brother, Aubrey Howell Jr.
Survivors include her husband of seventy three years, William M. “Duck” Gray; six children: William P. Gray, Clayton E. (Peggy) Gray, Benton R. (Debbie) Gray, Teresa A. Gray, Gerri L. (Kent) Vandercook, Marie Gray (Joey Wright); four sisters: Reba Sheetz, Donna Lowery, Loretta (Tommy) Patton, Barbara (Greg) Gillock; two brothers: Shelton (Mary Jo) Howell, Charles (Mary Sue) Howell; nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Will McReynolds officiating. Interment – Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Christopher and Lee Gray, Daniel Davis, Cole Borcherding, Joey Wright, Kenny Greer. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 p.m. and Wednesday after 11 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com