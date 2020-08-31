Mrs. Janice Ann Thompson Massey age 74 of Lebanon passed away August 30, 2020, at her home. She was born February 23, 1946, in McFarland Hospital in Lebanon daughter of the late Lillard Earl “Butch” Thompson Jr. and Estelle Phillips Thompson. Raised in the Chestnut Mound community of Smith County, she was a member of Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church and was a 1964 graduate of Smith County High School. After high school, she attended the Southern Academy of Clinical Technology. She retired from University Medical Center after fifty years of service as a Medical Technologist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her a brother, Tommy Wayne Thompson. She is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, George R. Massey; two daughters: Belinda (Jim) Mathis, Jennifer Massey (Jerrod Meyerink); two grandsons: Samuel Clenton Mathis and Noah George Mathis; brother, Phillip (Cathey) Thompson; several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. William Floyd Massey officiating. Interment – Smith County Memorial Gardens, Carthage, TN. Pallbearers: Sam and Noah Mathis, Keith, David, J.T. and Dustin Thompson, Jeff, Paul, Phil, Pat, Kevin and Chris Massey. Memorial contributions may be made to New Leash on Life, 213 Jim Draper Blvd., Lebanon, TN 37087. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday after 11 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements.