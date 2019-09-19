Mrs. Jean Dunn Lancaster, age 72 of Lebanon, passed away Monday, September 17, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Funeral services for Mrs. Lancaster will be 1 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Maple Hill Church of Christ with Bro. Mike Wamble and Bro. Rob Long officiating. Interment is at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home and Sunday noon until service at Maple Hill Church of Christ.
Born February 16, 1947, in the Commerce Community of Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late J. T. and Evelyn Owen Dunn. She was a 1965 graduate of Watertown High School and was a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ. She worked for Fidelity Federal for many years. She then was a real estate broker in Wilson County for over thirty five years, working at Agee and Johnson Realty and Auction.
She is survived by her husband of thirty seven years, Arnold Allen Lancaster; three children: Gary Richard (Tammy) Martin, John William (Andrea) Martin, and Rebecca (Trent) Weekes; five grandchildren: Matthew and Jonathan Martin, Jacob and Ashley Franklin, and Rayna Lancaster; sister, Dianne (Randy) Parker; and brother, David (Suzanne) Dunn.
