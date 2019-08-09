Mrs. Jean Halbert Reasonover, age 93 of Lebanon, passed away August 9, 2019. Born January 10, 1926, she was one of eleven children of the late Thomas E. Halbert and Mary Elizabeth Grissim Halbert. She was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and was a homemaker. She worked with the Mother’s Day out program at First United Methodist for many years and was volunteered for the Wilson County Help Center. She was preceded in death by her husband of seventy-one years, Dan L. Reasonover; four sisters: Mary Sue Bland, Emile Manning, Clara Ingram and Ruth Namnoum; three brothers: Hayes, Tommy and James Kai Halbert.
She is survived by two children: Bill (Mary) Reasonover, Janet (Roy) Vaden; six grandchildren: Cherie (Jeff) Adams, Jerry Owens, Ben and Matt Wahl, Jeff Vaden, Daniel (Jessica) Reasonover; three great-grandchildren: Avery Wahl, Davis Reasonover, William Wahl; three brothers: Hamlet Halbert, Robert (Sarah) Halbert, John Halbert; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Johnson officiating. Interment is in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers are Matt and Ben Wahl, Daniel Reasonover, Jeff Vaden, Tommy, Tim, Bob Halbert, Don Ingram. Special thanks to the staff of the Pavilion. Visitation will be Saturday 3 to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
