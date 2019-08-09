Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS HEAT POSSIBLE EARLY NEXT WEEK... AS UPPER LEVEL HIGH PRESSURE INFLUENCES BUILD INTO MIDDLE TENNESSEE MONDAY AND TUESDAY, AFTERNOON HEAT INDEX VALUES WILL RISE TO OVER 100 DEGREES FOR LOCATIONS WEST OF CUMBERLAND PLATEAU REGION. EVEN HIGHER AFTERNOON HEAT INDEX VALUES AROUND 105-107 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED ACROSS TENNESSEE RIVER VALLEY REGION ON MONDAY AFTERNOON. AFTERNOON HEAT INDEX VALUES 105-109 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED AT SEVERAL LOCATIONS WEST OF CUMBERLAND PLATEAU REGION ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON. HEAT INDEX VALUES SHOULD FALL BELOW 100 DEGREES DURING EARLY EVENING HOURS BOTH NIGHTS. REMEMBER TO DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK ON RELATIVES, NEIGHBORS, AND THE HOMELESS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES AS CAR INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. FOR ADDITIONAL HEAT SAFETY TIPS AND RESOURCES, VISIT WEATHER.GOV/SAFETY/HEAT.