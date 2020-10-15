Funeral services for Mrs. Jean Suite Clemons, age 92 of Lebanon, will be conducted on Thursday October 15, 2020 at 1pm from the chapel of Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home. Bro. Rodney Haskins will officiate and interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3pm until 7pm and again on Thursday after 11am at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Mrs. Clemons passed away on Monday October 12, 2020 at her home. She was born December 18, 1927 in Wilson County to the late Carter Bain Suite and Hattie Frances Lain Suite. She was raised in the Barton’s Creek Baptist Church and later united with Temple Baptist Church. Mrs. Clemons was a 1945 graduate of Lebanon High School. She retired as a teller from Lebanon Bank after many years of service and was also a bookkeeper for several local businesses. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. “Bill” Clemons; son-in-law, Joe Johnston; grandson, Casey Lain Johnston; and sister, Beatrice Tribble Moore.
Mrs. Clemons is survived by her daughter, Sarah Frances Johnston; grandchildren, Chad Jones, Jody (Becca) Johnston, and Amy (Blake) Bass; great-grandchildren, Caitie (Nick) Baird, Kasey Johnston, Will Jones, Emma Kate Bass, and Carter Bass; great-great-grandson, Boone Carter Smith; special niece, Jane (Mack) Hollis; special friend, Peggy Ulmer; numerous extended family and close friends also survive.
Active Pallbearers will be; Chad Jones, Jody Johnston, Blake Bass, Carter Bass, Mack Hollis, and Kyle Hollis.
Honorary Pallbearers will be; Randy Trammel, Peggy Ulmer, Sharon Ann Ward, Ryan Russell, Bro. Randy & Adene Pike, and Tom & JoAnn Brewster.
