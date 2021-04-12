Mrs. Josephine Gray Thompson age 79 of Lebanon passed away April 4, 2021.
A native of Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mattie Margaret White Gray. She was a 1958 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of Webb’s Baptist Chapel. She retired from Texas Boot with thirty-three years of service. After retiring she worked as a clerk for Sparkle Cleaners. She was preceded in death by three sisters: Elsie Watson, Carolyn Thompson, and Ernestine Noell.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Paul D. Thompson; three children: Elaine (Jimmy) Smith, Mark (Christy) Thompson, David (Pam) Thompson; four grandchildren: Jennifer (Sam) Moses, Jake (Elisabeth) Smith, Tiffany Thompson, Tatum (Remington) Tyler; three great-grandchildren: Taylor Moses, Ella Kate Smith, Oaklyn Tyler; sister, Evelyn Pruitt; brother, Eugene “Rusty” (Claudette) Gray.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Brody Ferrell and Bro. Dannie Bell officiating. Interment – Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Active Pallbearers: Sam Moses, Jake Smith, Remington Tyler, Jason Gray, Scott Maynard, Paul McPeak. Honorary Pallbearers: Taylor Moses and Jeff Lannom. Visitation Tuesday 4-7 p.m. and Wednesday after 10 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com