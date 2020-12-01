Mrs. Joyce Ann James, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, age 77 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29th, 2020.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Bro. Billie Friel, will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service in the Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Daniel James, David Baker, Trey King, Justin Granstaff, CJ Kersey, and Braden King serving as pallbearers. Samuel “Sam” Kersey, Luxon “Lux” Granstaff, Lincoln Granstaff, and her First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 2nd from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 12:00 p.m. The family respectfully request anyone planning to attend to please wear a mask.
Joyce Ann Mooneyham was born on Thursday, May 20th, 1943 in Munchie, Indiana to the late Willie Clyde and Lena Dunn Mooneyham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by loving husband of 59 years, Hugh B James; great-granddaughter, Penny Kersey; brother, Sammy (Nancy) Mooneyham. She is survived by children, Rhonda (David) Baker, Donna (Danny) Francis, and Timothy (Donna) James; grandchildren, Brittany (Trey) King, Tiffany (Justin) Granstaff, Cortany (CJ) Kersey, Daniel (Maleah) James, and Emily James; great-grandchildren, Braden King, Payton King, Lyla Granstaff, Luxon “Lux” Granstaff, Lincoln Granstaff, Laws Granstaff, Samuel “Sam” Kersey, Clara Kersey, and Sawyer Kersey; brother, Billy Mooneyham.
Mrs. Joyce was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet. She enjoyed her time with her children, grandchildren, her Sunday school ladies, and being outside with her flowers.
Although Mrs. James adored flowers, if you wish to make a memorial contribution in lieu of flowers, please address memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society (P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818,www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.