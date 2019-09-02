Mrs. Joyce Bobo Barry, age 90 of Lebanon, TN, passed away on August 30, 2019.
Funeral services for Mrs. Barry will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Owen officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Saturday 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday after noon at Ligon & Bobo. Family will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Jay and Judee Barry’s Life Group from College Hills.
Joyce was born on November 22, 1928, the daughter of Alexander Bobo and Vera Ligon Bobo. Joyce was a 1947 graduate of Lebanon High School and attended Stephens Women’s College in Missouri. She is survived by her three children, Janice (Larry) Lloyd of Thompsons Station, Bill Hunt of Trousdale County, and Susie (Ed) James of Lebanon. She was married to her college sweetheart, the late William O. Barry and they enjoyed many years of traveling, Big Band dances, WAMB Radio, hosting dinner parties, and were blessed with many grandchildren.
Grandchildren include Tim (Susan) Lloyd of Franklin, TN; Adam (Shelley) Lloyd of Atlanta, GA; Christopher (Trish) Bay of Clemmons, NC; Chelsea (Greg) Nyce of Lebanon, TN; Shane Craft of Nashville, TN; and Shelby Hunt of Gallatin, TN. Great grandchildren, Joshua Lloyd, Caleb Lloyd, Rebekah Lloyd, Benjamin Lloyd, Andrew Lloyd, Everett Lloyd, Davis Lloyd, and Gordon Nyce.
Joyce and her sister, the late Doris Bobo (Newman) grew up living and working alongside their parents Alex and Vera Bobo in the Ligon and Bobo funeral home. Both sisters developed their creative talents as florists working in the adjacent Wilson County Flower Shop. Joyce began selling cemetery plots for her Uncle Raymond Ligon at Woodlawn Funeral Home while in her 20’s. As one of only a few female real estate brokers in Wilson County in the 1970’s, Joyce would often joke, “If I could sell cemetery plots, I can certainly sell real estate.” She began her real estate career with Dewey Fite at Fite Realty and later with Cumberland Real Estate. Joyce was a lifelong member of College Street/College Hills Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday School classes and Vacation Bible School. She and Bill Barry enjoyed hosting hundreds of children for an annual Easter Egg Hunt at their farmhouse prior to moving into his family home affectionately known as “the big yellow house”. The couple was honored during College Hill’s Homecoming in 2007 for the years of Sunday lunches feeding family, friends, and visitors every week.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: The ALS Association (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), the Lebanon Senior Center, or SCAN (Senior Citizen’s Awareness Network). Joyce’s mother lost her battle to ALS in 1975. Joyce enjoyed many years of water aerobics at the Jimmy Floyd Center and other activities as a member of the Lebanon Sr. Center. In 2016 Joyce’s SCAN monitor quite possibly saved her from personal harm during a home invasion.
