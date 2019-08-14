Mrs. Juanita Colvett Bearden, age 89 of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Southern Manor.
Funeral services for Mrs. Bearden will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. George Wallace officiating. Interment will be in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. till service at Ligon & Bobo.
Born January 9, 1930, in Marshall County, she is the daughter of the late William Clarence and Zora Mae Allen Colvett. She retired from Bellsouth after thirty years and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John Bert Bearden; daughter, Pam Kirby; three sisters, Gladys Allen Ayers, Mary Helen Biega and Ruby Mae Colvett; and brother, W. C. Colvett Jr.
She is survived by daughter and son in law, Patricia and Ron Gipson; and son in law, Paul Kirby.
Pallbearers are: Lloyd, Kenneth and Patrick Bearden, Robert Gipson, Paul Kirby, and Greg Gipson.
