Mrs. Judith Nichols Johnson VanHook, 73, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Quality Care Center in Lebanon, TN.
Funeral services for Mrs. VanHook are scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Harlin officiating. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation Saturday 2 to 5 p.m. and Sunday after noon at Ligon & Bobo.
Born December 8, 1945, in Cannon County, she was the daughter of the late Wiley “Buck Nichols and Mattie Willard Nichols of Woodbury. She was a 1963 graduate of Auburn High School and graduated from Belmont College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education in 1966.
Mrs. Vanhook spent her adult life in Wilson County, Tennessee. As much at home working in her yard as in working in the kitchen, she excelled at all she endeavored. Her thoughtfulness and generosity will be remembered by the many whose lives she touched, including thousands of students, family and friends. She placed great value in family and authored a family recipe book that will be cherished for generations to come. Her love of animals reflected the tender side of her heart. From kittens and dogs to horses, she loved them all. She often conducted field trips introducing her students to farm life, on the farm where she was born and raised and where her brother continues to live and operate. Whatever new experience she found enjoyable, she was quick to share it with friends and family. Value was in giving.
She will be remembered by her family and friends as one of the kindest, most selfless people you could ever meet. She was a beloved daughter, mother, wife, sister, teacher, and friend to all.
She retired as a teacher from Mt Juliet Elementary School. Her co-workers admired her as a teacher, mentor and friend. She was a member of Bartons Creek Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Paul H. VanHook; son, Jamey Johnson (Rachel) of Lebanon; step-children: Paul E. (Melissa) VanHook of Murfreesboro; Laura (Randy) Waddle and Brad H. (Millie) VanHook, all of Lebanon; step-grandchildren, Lainie VanHook (Matt) Phillips , Amanda and Lily Beth Waddle, Arrington VanHook, Morgan (Hunter) Poteete, Maleah, Ethan and Erin Vanhook; step-great-grandchildren: Lizzy, Clay and Lucy Phillips; brother, William E. (Donna) Nichols of Auburntown and Danny (Claudia) Nichols of Pulaski; niece, Sara Nichols Zimmer of Canyon, TX; and Michael (Amanda) Nichols of Beech Grove.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Cecil Hardy Johnson Jr.; nephew, Andy Nichols; and step granddaughter, Madelyn Waddle.
