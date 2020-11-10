Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms in the morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. High near 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.