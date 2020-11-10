Mrs. Judy Brown Rawlins age 77 of Lebanon passed away November 5, 2020. She was born March 28, 1943, in Columbus City, Indiana, one of five children of the late Fred J. Brown and Pearl Rivett Brown. Before retiring, she was a cook for Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop. She was of the Lutheran faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Richard Rawlins, July 30, 1999.
She is survived by three sons: Paul Rawlins, Darren (JoAnna) Rawlins, Shane (Crystal) Rawlins; two granddaughters: Alysha Rawlins, Shelby (David) Parker; three great-grandchildren: Caden and William Parker, Conor Rawlins.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Cemetery with Bro. Donald Owens officiating. Visitation Sunday 12 Noon- 1:30 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com