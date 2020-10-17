Mrs. Judy Ray Robinson, age 76 of Hartsville passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Funeral service for Mrs. Robinson will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Lebanon, Tennessee, with Bro. David Rhodes and Bro. Jon Ferguson officiating. Interment 2:00 P.M. Sunday at Shaw Cemetery in Shaw, Mississippi. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Visitation Saturday 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Born December 30, 1943, in New Albany, Mississippi, she is the daughter of the late John William Ray and Helen Caroline Taylor Ray. She was a labor and delivery Registered and PICC nurse for fifty four years, retiring from Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of over fifty four years, Don Robinson; three children: Steve (Janet) Robinson; Michael (Michelle) Robinson; and Kamie (Wade) Muirhead; and ten grandchildren: Presley (Mason) Taylor, Jantzen, Dillon, Makayla, Rebecca, and Andrew Robinson, Rance, Taylor, Carley and Luke Muirhead.
Family request memorials to Vanderbilt Pediatrics, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or to Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon, TN (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com