Mrs. Lois Sisk Lane age 87 of the Gladeville Community passed away March 12, 2021.
A native of Bowling Green, KY, she was one of four daughters of the late Etha Clay Sisk and Birdie Lucille Chester Sisk. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and attended Cumberland University where she was a member of the ladies basketball team. She was a retired bookkeeper for J.C. Bradford Co. in Nashville. She was a faithful member of the Gladeville Baptist Church where in years past she played the organ and loved being a member of the WMU and the Birthday Club. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, Claude N. Lane; grandson, Ryan Thomas.
She is survived by two daughters: Debbie (Rodney) Thomas, Judy (Philip) Davis; five grandchildren: Rachel (Niel) Minor, Stephen (Mio) Davis, Rebekah (Justin) Smith, Courtney (Kenny) Kitts, Katelyn Davis; five great-grandchildren: Alyssa Thomas, Colby, Addalyn, Annsley and Alaynna Minor; three sisters: Betty (James) Carter, Martha Randolph, Jo Evelyn Waller Taplin; special nephew, Joe Lane; several other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Grubbs and Bro. Trevie Dean officiating. Interment – Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Philip and Stephen Davis, Rodney Thomas, Justin Smith, Joe Lane, Niel and Colby Minor and Kenny Kitts. Visitation Monday 3-7 p.m. and Tuesday 1-2 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com