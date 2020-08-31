Mrs. Lucy Aline Agee, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and faithful servant to our Lord, passed away peacefully with her faithful devoted husband by her side on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 at age 95. The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Keith Cameron, will be held on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Baird Cemetery in Hickman, Tennessee (Smith County) with family members serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 28th from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, August 29th from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m.
She is survived by loving husband of 71 years, Lucius Edward Agee; children, Judy (Joe) James, Jerry (Julie) Agee, and Steve (Renee) Agee; grandchildren, April Hulette, Crystal Tingle, Michael Agee, Tim Agee, Angel Agee, and Elissa Woodard; and 4 great-granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by son, Gregory Lewis Agee; parents, Elbert and Alice Kent Massey; siblings, Oscar, Cordiale, Malculm, Ben, Jennsy, Hubert, Wilbur, Harden, and Elbert, Jr.
Lucy Aline Agee was born on Wednesday, August 12th, 1925 in Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee to the late Elbert and Alice Kent Massey. She was the youngest of ten and was raised in the Rose Hill Community. On Saturday, January 22nd, 1949, Lucy Aline Massey wed Lucius Edward Agee and the couple have shared over 71 years of beautiful memories together. Mrs. Agee was an apartment manager for approximately 15 years and was also a wonderful homemaker.
She and Lucius were members of Lakewood Baptist Church for 60 years. Mrs. Agee was continually active in her church. She loved their Sunday School class and took trips for 25 years with other senior members in the church. She especially loved their annual visit to Pigeon Forge! Sewing, crocheting, gardening, and cooking were just a few of the things that Mrs. Agee liked to do in her spare time. Her focus and priority always were her family.
She was the glue that held them all together, not just her husband and children- her siblings, nieces and nephews too. She would always call and check in on them. Mrs. Agee will be greatly missed not only by her family but by all who were touched by her unconditional love and one of a kind spirit.
