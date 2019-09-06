Mrs. Lydia Inez Litchford Major, age 94 of Lebanon, passed away September 5, 2019, at Lebanon Health & Rehab.
Funeral services for Mrs. Major will be 10 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Todd Elliott and Bro. Blaine Tucker officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Sunday 4 to 8 p.m. and Monday after 9 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Born April 23, 1925, in Smith County, she is the daughter of the late Will and Mildred Hudson Litchford. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ. She was a devoted member of the church her entire life. She worked for the State of Tennessee, Department of Conservation, Parks Division at Cedars of Lebanon State Park. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Giles Major in 1966; infant daughter, Melanie Chase Major; brother, Earl (Ann) Litchford; daughter in law, Patti Major; sister in law, Helen Eskew Major; and special friend, Earl Jones.
She is survived by two sons: David Major and Phil (Tina) Major; four grandchildren: Kate (Blaine) Tucker, Jay Major, Paul Major, and Jessica (Hunter) Morton; step granddaughter, Jessica (Jesse) Klingler; and great grandchildren: Hudson, Sophia & Gabriella Tucker, Teri Lyn, Logan, Madison, and Malory Morton, and Major & Bella Klingler.
Special thanks to the staff of Lebanon Health & Rehab and Alive Hospice.
Mrs. Major was a lifelong member of the Major Home Demonstration Club. She enjoyed her vegetable garden, cooking, and most of all being with her family. She was always happy, had a spontaneous sense of humor, and was a very engaging person never meeting a stranger. She will be missed.
Pallbearers are Paul Major, Jay Major, Blaine Tucker, Hudson Tucker, Hunter Morton, Logan Morton, and Jesse Klingler.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com