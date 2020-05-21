Mrs. Marsha Lynn Watkins Garrett, 67 of Lebanon passed away May 20, 2020, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
Graveside services for Mrs. Garrett will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jason Mull and Bro. Jason Lohorn officiating. Due to the concerns of the Corona Virus, there will be no public visitation prior to the graveside service. There will be a Celebration of Life Service held at a later date.
Born Sept. 18, 1952, in Austin, Tex., she is the daughter of the late James Alfred and Mildred Jean Paty Watkins. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School, and a member of Rocky Valley Baptist Church. She retired from University Medical Center where she had worked in the Purchasing Department for twenty years.
She is survived by her husband of nearly forty eight years, Larry G. Garrett; son, Jerry (Michelle) Garrett; daughter, Callie Jean (David) Shields; grandchildren: Sam (Ashley) Shields, Nathan Shields, Kimberly Shields, Larry James Shields, Joseph Garrett, Nella Garrett, and Maci Garrett; sister, Diane (Augie) Vastola; brother, James Anthony (Sheila) Watkins; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Honorary pallbearers are: Charles Scott, Augie Vastola, and Tommy Garrett. Active pallbearers are: Mike Hearn, David Shields, Sam Shields, Chris Oglesby, Irvin Boston, and Jerry Garrett.
