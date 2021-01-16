Mrs. Martha Helen Jordan Dillahay, born in Wilson County, Tennessee on Thursday, July 13th, 1933.
After living 87 years, 6 months, and 1 day, she was called to her Heavenly home on Thursday, January 14th, 2021 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, Tennessee.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Bro. Jackie Dillehay, will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Monday, January 18th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with J. Edward Dillahay, Chase Lannom, Stephen Lannom, Collin Sadler, Frank Sadler, and Sean Sadler serving as pallbearers. Charles Clariday, W.C. Dodd, Rhea Dyer, Dexter Jones, Tommy Lannom, Tommy Oldham, and Jackie Wood will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 17th from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and on Monday, January 18th from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Martha grew up in the Gladeville community in Gladeville, Tennessee. She wed the late James Clayborn Dillahay on Friday, January 18th, 1952. They were married by Judge Turner Evans in the old courthouse on the square in Lebanon, Tennessee. After being married 68 years, 6 months, and 5 days, God called James home on July 23rd, 2020.
She is survived by children, Rhonda Katrina Dillahay (Frank) Sadler and James Edward Dillahay; grandchildren, James Sean (Tara) Sadler and Katrina Dawn (Stephen) Lannom; great-grandchildren, Merin Sadler, Collin Sadler, Ella Sadler, and Chase Lannom; sisters, Frances Jordan Ray and Linda Jordan Burnett. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by parents, James Bernice and Grace Lee Foster Jordan; brothers, Bern Lee, Kenneth, Claude, Thomas, and Carl Ray; sister, Estelle Jordan Haralson.
Mrs. Martha joined Gateway Missionary Baptist Church in Nashville, Tennessee in 1963 and has been a faithful member of the church for 57 years. She loved being outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, mowing, but especially gardening. Her flowers were her passion. In her spare time, she liked to ride out and visit her son’s cattle farm in Hermitage Springs, Tennessee.
She adored children and was the truest definition of what all a Wife, Mother, Grandma, and Christian should be. Martha will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her gentle, sweet soul.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.