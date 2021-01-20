Mrs. Martha Scearce Purvis, age 89 of Lebanon passed away January 19, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Graveside service for Mrs. Purvis will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jon Ferguson officiating. Visitation Saturday 2:00 – 5:00 P.M. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Born December 10, 1931, in Norfolk, Virginia, she is the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Beatrice Pruitt Scearce. She was a homemaker and a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewitt Lynn Purvis on May 21, 2001, and a brother, Frank James Scearce.
She is survived by four children: David Purvis, Kathy Langford, Michael Purvis, and Karen Purvis; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren.
