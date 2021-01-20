Mrs. Martha Scearce Purvis

Mrs. Martha Scearce Purvis, age 89 of Lebanon passed away January 19, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Graveside service for Mrs. Purvis will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jon Ferguson officiating.  Visitation Saturday 2:00 – 5:00 P.M. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.

Born December 10, 1931, in Norfolk, Virginia, she is the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Beatrice Pruitt Scearce.  She was a homemaker and a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewitt Lynn Purvis on May 21, 2001, and a brother, Frank James Scearce.

She is survived by four children: David Purvis, Kathy Langford, Michael Purvis, and Karen Purvis; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon (615) 444-2142   www.ligonbobo.com

 

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Purvis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you