Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Verdugo, lovingly known as Liz, passed away on Monday, December 28th, 2020 at age 72.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Doug Baggett, will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Saturday, January 2nd, 2021. Interment will follow the service in the Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 2nd from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m.
Mary Elizabeth Brown was born on Tuesday, August 17th, 1948, the daughter of the late William Eugene Brown and Melvia Posey Rotella. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Jeanie Thompson. She is survived by loving husband of 33 years, LeRoy Brown; children, William Rodney (Wendy Joy) Verdugo, Bradley Max Verdugo, and Delicia (Robert) Holder; grandchildren, Cherish (Darryl) Moore-Verdugo, Kendal Nicole Verdugo, Ciara Dane Holder, Blaze McCain Holder, and Addy Grace Verdugo; great-grandsons, Eli Wilson and Dallas Moore.
Mrs. Verdugo was all about family. Her children were the light of her life and she was always a mother first. Liz grew up with her husband, LeRoy, as a child and later in their lives, rekindled their childhood relationship and were wed on Tuesday, June 21st, 1988. Since then, the couple have shared over 33 years of beautiful memories together. Liz gained a new title in 1990 when her first grandchild was born, one she held so beautifully, “Grammy”. Besides being a mother, being a Grammy was her favorite role. She cherished her family dearly and devoted her entire life to every one of them. Gathering with her family was her favorite. Being able to share every special moment in their lives together was what she cherished most whether it was going on vacation, celebrating a birthday, or being together for the holidays, any type of family gathering is what gave her joy. Mrs. Liz was at every event in whatever her family was involved in; she may have been a couple minutes late, but you could always count on her to be in the stands. Grammy never forgot to let the details go- always making sure everyone had a birthday card and felt special. She beautifully exceeded all a Matriarch should be, even if she had her own mindset of how she wanted things. She will forever be remembered for her giving soul that always put others first, being hardworking in everything she did, and loving everyone whole heartedly and unconditionally.
