Mrs. Mary Smith Taylor Morris age 74 of Silver Point passed away November 22, 2020.
She worked as a cashier at Fred’s and K-Mart. She was preceded in death by her parents: Lionel Landon Smith and Mary Lee Silcox Smith; husbands, Walter William Taylor and Robert Morris Sr.; two sons: Jeffrey Wayne Taylor, Billy Lee Taylor; sister, Naomi Smith; brothers: Claude and Rojo Smith; survivors include: two sons: Richard Allen Taylor, Joseph Taylor; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jamie Duke officiating. Interment – Spring Hill Cemetery in Madison. Pallbearers: Landon Taylor, Cecil Silcox, Mark Bigby, Johnny Morris, Billy Wade, Joseph Neely. Visitation Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
