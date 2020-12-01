obit

Mrs. Mary Smith Taylor Morris age 74 of Silver Point passed away November 22, 2020.

She worked as a cashier at Fred’s and K-Mart.  She was preceded in death by her parents:  Lionel Landon Smith and Mary Lee Silcox Smith; husbands, Walter William Taylor and Robert Morris Sr.; two sons:  Jeffrey Wayne Taylor, Billy Lee Taylor; sister, Naomi Smith; brothers: Claude and Rojo Smith;  survivors include: two sons:  Richard Allen Taylor, Joseph Taylor; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jamie Duke officiating.  Interment – Spring Hill Cemetery in Madison.  Pallbearers:  Landon Taylor, Cecil Silcox, Mark Bigby, Johnny Morris, Billy Wade, Joseph Neely.  Visitation Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

