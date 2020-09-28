Mrs. Melanie McCall Rader

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY OF 1/4 MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...MOST OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&