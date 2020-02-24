Mrs. Millie Anne Steed Fesler

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Considerable cloudiness. High 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.