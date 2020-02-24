Mrs. Millie Anne Steed Fesler, 81, of Lebanon passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.
Funeral services for Mrs. Fesler will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Bridge Fellowship Church, 5066 Lebanon Road, Lebanon, with Pastor Phil Wilson and Bro. Terry Fesler officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday 2 to 8 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home and Wednesday after 9 a.m. at the Bridge Fellowship Church.
Born Oct. 19, 1938, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late William Prentice Steed and Mary Emmaline Pass Steed. She was a 1957 graduate of Lebanon High School and attended Cumberland College. She was a retired administrator with Texas Boot and TRW. She also was a seamstress. She was a longtime member of Fairview Baptist Church and the Bridge Fellowship. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Fesler.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Renee LaFever Hunt and Charles “Shorty” Hunt; brothers, Wyndell (Doris) Steed and Nelson (Emmie) Steed; sister, Elaine Gray; nieces and nephews: Lynn (David) Fox, Kaye Steed, Gayle Gannaway, Connie (Stephen) Massey, Wayne Steed, Gary William (LeaAnne) Gray, Roger (Michelle) Steed, and Donnie (Amy) Steed; and a host of great-nieces and nephews and extended family.
Honorary pallbearers are: LHS Class of 1957, Dr. Roger McKinney, Dr. Angelo Canonico & Associates of St. Thomas Pulmonology, Michelle Payne, Janita Christian, and the staff of Pavilion Rehab.
Active pallbearers are: Gary William Gray, Donnie Steed, Wayne Steed, Roger Steed, David Fox, and Caleb Massey.
Memorials may be made to the Bridge House through the Bridge Fellowship.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com