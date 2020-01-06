Mrs. Nancy Caplenor Brode, 82 of Mt. Juliet passed away December 26, 2019.
Born in Smith County, TN , she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary Eunice Hackett Caplenor. She was a 1955 graduate of Smith County High School and received her BS and Masters in Home Economics from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She was a supervisor for the Tennessee Commission on Aging for over thirty years. After retiring, she loved volunteer work, volunteering for AARP and the Mt. Juliet Food Pantry and loved to travel. She attended Cook’s United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William Edward “Bill” Brode on May 12, 2015.
She is survived by two sons, Kirk Brode and David (Christina) Brode; two step-sons, Edward Brode and John (Cindy) Brode; sister, Judy (Joel) Smith; brother, Phil (Jane) Caplenor; two grandchildren, and seven step-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rev. Craig Goff officiating. Visitation Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jordan Hackett Foundation, P.O. Box 45, Carthage, TN 37030 or The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Dr. Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.
