Mrs. Nancy Chapman Phillips

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 40 mph possible especially along the I-65 corridor and higher elevations. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&