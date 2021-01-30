Mrs. Nancy Chapman Phillips, age 80 of Lebanon passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.
Funeral services for Mrs. Phillips will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, February 1, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Pastor John Hunn officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 1:00 – 5:00 P.M. and Monday after 10:00 A.M. at Ligon & Bobo.
Born October 7, 1940, in Sumner County, she is the daughter of the late William Anderson Chapman and Nancy Gooch Chapman. She worked for many years as an office manager and bookkeeper. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of thirty three years, Horace Dan Phillips Sr. in 1996; sister, Alice Reummler; six brothers, Billy Gooch Chapman, Ralph Frye Chapman, Dick Chapman, Tommy Chapman, George Chapman, and David Chapman; and a brother in law, Robert Bowen.
She is survived by three children: Laura Scott, Dan Phillips, and Teresa Phillips; four grandchildren: Melissa (Chris) Robertson, Nathan, Natalie, and Alyssa Phillips; sister, Mary Jane Bowen; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
