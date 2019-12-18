Mrs. Nancy Jones Kent, 83, of Lebanon passed away December 17, 2019.
Born in Drayton Plains, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Dorothy Detweiler Jones. She was a homemaker and a member of West Haven Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Lt. Joshua Hovies USAF, and two brothers-in-law: Durwood Shawl, Dale Harvey.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Almous T. Kent; three daughters: Teresa (Tom) Oduor, Alicia (Tom) Hovies, and Janet (Dennis) Beam; three sisters: Stephanie Shawl, Priscilla (Leonard) Cyr, and Susan Harvey; 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the West Haven Baptist Church, 5860 Lebanon Road, Lebanon with Dr. Jonathan Richerson officiating. Interment is at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers. Visitation is Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
