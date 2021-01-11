Mrs. Pearl Green Burton, age 93 of Mount Juliet passed away January 9, 2021, at Summit Medical Center.
Graveside service for Mrs. Burton will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with Dr. James Stophel officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the graveside service.
Born May 17, 1927, in Davidson County, she is the daughter of the late Ed and Charity Green. She was a homemaker and a member of Laguardo Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over sixty five years, James A. Burton on July 19, 2012; and a brother, Horace Green.
She is survived by a devoted family friend, Shirley Tramel; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Providence Place at Mount Juliet for their loving care for Mrs. Burton.
