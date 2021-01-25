Mrs. Peggy Jean Pulley Hankins age 86 of Lebanon passed away January 21, 2021.
She was born in Erin, TN the only child of the late Luther Thomas Pulley and Mary Magdalene Lewis Pulley. She was a 1952 graduate of Houston County High School. She attended Westland United Methodist Church in Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years, Hugh Walter Hankins. She is survived by two children: Debbie (Danny) Bowers, Tracy (Susan) Hankins; grandson, Jason Hankins; two great-grandsons: Jayce and Jayven Hankins.
Family and friends will assemble Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Clarksville for graveside services with Rev. William Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to assist with funeral expenses.
