Mrs. Ruby Warren Davis

\ age 92 of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
She was born July 25, 1928 to John Leslie Whited and Florence Inez Hughey Whited. Mrs. Davis married Van Edwin Warren in 1947 and together they had six children, Edwina (Fred) Reeder, Elaine Milliken, Steve Warren, Reggie (Lucianne) Warren, Betty Jo (John Carrol) Vaden and Eric (Darlene) Warren.
Mr. Warren preceded her in death in May of 1975. In 1979 she met and married Robert Davis, he was a precious soul who loved her children and grandchildren as his own for many years until his death on Feb. 7, 2001. Mr. Davis was also preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene, Kenneth, Thurman, Melvin and John Leslie Whited, Jr. and a sister Dorothy Hesson. She is survived by her 6 children, 14 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren and a sister Catherine Comer. Mrs. Davis was a member of Shop Springs Baptist Church.
Her family has chosen to have graveside services only. She will be buried at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon, TN.
Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318