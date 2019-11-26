Mrs. Sandra Place Hartley, 73, of Antioch and formerly of Lebanon, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019. Mrs. Hartley was born September 11, 1946 to the late Herbert Bryson Place, Sr. and Hilda Marvelene Dawson Place. Sandra was a graduate of Lebanon High School and later went on to graduate from the Helena Dies Beauty School and began a career in Cosmetology. She was also a loving mother and homemaker. Sandra was raised in the Lebanon First United Methodist Church but later in life moved her membership to unite with West End United Methodist Church in Nashville. Mrs. Hartley Married the love of her life, George Franklin (Frank) Hartley II, on September 1, 1973. Throughout her recent illness, Frank has been a faithful husband and loving caregiver, making certain she wanted for nothing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Herbert Bryson Place, Jr. as well as many aunts and uncles.
Sandra is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, George Franklin (Frank) Hartley II.; daughters, Jennifer Anne Hartley and Julie Kay Hartley (McConnell) both of Nashville; grandchildren, Savannah Paige McConnell and Harrison Russell McConnell of Nashville; aunt, Dorothy Reed (Kennard) of Lebanon, and a host of cousins and extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home. Rev. David Hesson will officiate and interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday November 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until Services at 1 p.m.
Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
In Lieu of Flowers memorial contributions may be made to Caris Hospice @ www.carishealthcare.com
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements.