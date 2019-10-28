Mrs. Sarah Reed Jennings, 91, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Funeral services for Mrs. Jennings will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Lebanon First United Methodist Church with Rev. David Hesson and Coach Woody Hunt officiating. Interment will follow at Jennings Cemetery at Statesville. Visitation is Tuesday 10 a.m. until service at First United Methodist Church.
Born March 8, 1928, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Claude and Hattie Bates Reed. She was a dietician for Lebanon City Schools and Castle Heights Military Academy. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of over fifty years, Benton Eric Jennings Sr. on January 17, 2002; three sisters, Edna Wideman, Martha Owens, and Virginia Lughes; and three brothers, Robert, Milton and Earl Reed.
She is survived by four children: Benton Eric “Benny” (Yvette) Jennings Jr; Jan (Danny) Snider; Leanne (Ronnie) Atwood; and Mark Reed (Julie) Jennings; seven grandchildren, Janette (Eric) Dorris, Jeremy (Erika) Snider, Sarah Glover, Jennifer Atwood, Laura Beth Atwood, Katie Atwood, and Christian (Rebecca) Jennings; and five great-grandchildren.
Active pallbearers: Jeremy Snider, Christian Jennings, Eric Dorris, Danny Snider, Ronnie Atwood, Mason Snider, and Ethan Dorris.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to The Gardens at Providence Place and Alive Hospice.
