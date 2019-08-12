Mrs. Sharon Jones Campbell, 65, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Oxford. The memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 4 p.m. in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home with Dr. Robert Allen officiating. A private graveside service will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. in West Hall.
Born in Winona, MS to the late Thomas Carl and Thelma Brown Jones, Mrs. Campbell grew up in Winona and graduated from Winona High School. She attended Mississippi State University and The University of Mississippi and was an avid Ole Miss fan. Sharon spent her adult life in Atlanta, GA where she taught for 30 years at Mundy’s Mill and Lovejoy Middle Schools. She taught Georgia History and founded the Mundy’s Mill “Millstream Misses” dance team. In 1980, Sharon married C.W. Campbell and they resided and raised their children in Peachtree City, GA. In 2008, they retired to Oxford where they were active members of the community, enjoyed frequenting Ole Miss sporting events, and regularly attended First Baptist Church. She always loved Oxford.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 39 years, C.W. Campbell of Oxford, MS; a daughter, Maggie Campbell Vandever and her husband, Taylor of Lebanon, TN; a son, Thomas Coby Campbell of Brooklyn, NY; and two grandchildren, Mary Hyatt Vandever and Campbell Taylor Vandever.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Campbell’s memory may be made to Think Pink Rocks by visiting: https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/think-pink-rocks-nyc-2019/thomascampbell38.