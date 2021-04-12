Mrs. Sharon Kay Armistead age 68 of Lebanon passed away January 5, 2021.
Born in Freeport, IL, she was the daughter of the late LaVerne Lee Moore and Rowena Barker Moore. She was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. She worked as a hospice nurse for Sumner Regional Hospice. She was a member of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, friends of Bledsoe Creek State Park and the American Legion.
She is survived by niece, Amy (Jimmy) Warden; great niece, Pamela (Thomas) Warden-Wilson; two step-children: Eld. Ronnie (Barbara) Armistead, Kelly Armistead; two sisters: Joanne (Phillip) Brooks, Nancy Bryan; five brothers: Donald (Donna) Moore, Bill Moore, Russell (Cindy) Moore, Kenny (Jan) Moore, Harold (Rhonda) Moore; grandchildren: Bruce and Crystal Garner, Jack Shafner, Alan Bentley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Armistead; four sisters and three brothers.
A memorial service was held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Bethany Missionary Baptist Church on Bluebird Rd. with Eld. Ronnie Armistead officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Bethany Missionary Baptist Church.
