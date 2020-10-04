Mrs. Sophia Arrington Hudson, age 92 of Lebanon passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Waters of Gallatin.
Funeral services for Mrs. Hudson will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Horner officiating. Interment Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Tuesday 6-8 PM and Wednesday after 9 AM at Ligon & Bobo.
Born September 18, 1928, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Cecil and Ellen Barker Arrington. She was a homemaker and a member of Bethel Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Leslie Hudson Sr. on November 4, 2000, son, John Leslie Hudson Jr. on March 29, 1998; daughter in law, Karen Hudson; and sister, Ellen Lindsley.
She is survived by son, Jim (Samantha) Hudson; daughter in law, Patsy Hudson; sister, Mary Cluck; four grandchildren: Desiree Hudson (Jeff) Hornsby, Torri Hudson (Steve) Graves, Beau Hudson, and Blake (Hope) Hudson; and great grandchildren: Heidi & Hailey Hudson, and Skylar Thompson.
