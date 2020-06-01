Mrs. Sue Ellis Robertson, 71, of the Norene Community passed away May 29, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Born in Trousdale County, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Ellis and Helen Louise Dickerson Ellis. She retired from Hartmann Luggage and was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen “Bubba” Pryor.
She is survived by her husband of forty two years, Ray Robertson; three children: Angela Bailey (Jeff Hallman), Debby (Kerry) McCarver, Michael R. Robertson; five grandchildren: Anthony (Liz) Spalding, Larry (Ashley) Bailey, Cody (Ashton) Bailey, Timmy Osiborski, Brittney Pryor; daughter-in-law, Lori Pryor; sister, Ann Owensby; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jim Yates officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation Sunday 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
