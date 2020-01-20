Mrs. Thelma Alsup Manning, 89, of Lebanon passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Funeral services for Mrs. Manning will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Owen officiating. Interment will follow Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Tuesday 3 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday 11 a.m. until service time at Ligon & Bobo. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Born August 6, 1930, in Norene, she is the daughter of the late Samuel Earl and Nannilee Hall Alsup. She and her late husband, Arch Wesley Manning, owned and operated Manning’s Appliance from 1974-1995. She attended College Hills Church of Christ. She was a founding member of the First Christian Church in Lebanon. In addition to her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret Pass and Sarah Porter; and brothers, Wilbur and Claborn Alsup.
She is survived by three children: Keith Wesley Manning (Jeanine York), Patricia (Michael) Meier, and Donna (John Mark) Dix; seven grandchildren: Peter (Ginger) Meier, Patrick Meier (Brooke Taylor), Ryan (Sheralyn) Dix, Mitchell (Benita) Manning, Isaac Manning (Alex Ford), Lucas (Alainey) Manning, and Wesley (Amber) Manning; eight great-grandchildren: Austin, Kevin and Devin Dix, Dillon, Aliyah and Grayson Meier, and Isabella and Jordan Manning; sister, Gail Evans; brothers: Herbert Alsup and Wallace (Sue) Alsup; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the friends and caregivers at Pavilion Senior Living and also to the physicians, nurses and staff at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital ICU.
